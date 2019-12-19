Home/Indy Style, Latest News/Former Straight No Chaser member, Ryan Ahlwardt, releases Christmas album

Former Straight No Chaser member, Ryan Ahlwardt, releases Christmas album

He’s a singer-songwriter from Fishers and a former member of the a cappella group, “Straight No Chaser.”

Today on Indy Style, Ryan plays the title song from his new album, “Indiana Christmas” and shares his version of Auld Lang Syne, (“Here’s to the Good Old Days.”)

Ryan Ahlwardt’s voice is featured on two “Straight No Chaser” Christmas albums that have sold over 3 million copies to date. His new album “Indiana Christmas” is his first solo Christmas album and is available everywhere (Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon, etc).

Follow Ryan on social media @RyanSongs and order physical copies of “Indiana Christmas” at RyanSongs.com.

