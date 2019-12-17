Healthy Holiday Hacks: easy recipes for your festive spreads and holiday company ﻿

She calls them “healthy holiday hacks.” Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley shares some easy recipes and ideas for your festive spreads and holiday company- tips that will help you navigate the season stress-free and guilt-free. Cherries from Chile FruitsfromChile.com Chocolate-Covered Cherries A simple – and mostly nutritious – holiday treat! 1 cup dark chocolate chips 2 cups fresh cherries, stems attached holiday sprinkles

Melt chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl or cup. Start out at 1 minute, then stir the chips. If they aren’t completely melted, heat them in 15 second intervals, stirring between, until completely melted. Carefully take each cherry and dip it in the chocolate, allowing the excess to drop off. Place on parchment paper. Sprinkle the top of cherries with holiday sprinkles. Allow cherries to dry completely. Store in the refrigerator until ready to eat!

In a small saucepan over medium heat, add cherries and stir gently until they start to soften. Mash them with a fork. Add chia seeds, and lemon juice, stirring and mashing. Chia seeds will absorb the extra liquid, thicken the cherries and make a jam. Add in honey, if needed. Simmer cherries another 5-6 minutes while stirring. Remove from heat and place in a jar to refrigerate. Cherry jam will thicken as it cools. Enjoy!