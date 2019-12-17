Home/Health, Indy Style, Indy Style Recipes, Latest News/Healthy Holiday Hacks: easy recipes for your festive spreads and holiday company ﻿

Healthy Holiday Hacks: easy recipes for your festive spreads and holiday company ﻿

She calls them “healthy holiday hacks.” Registered Dietitian Annessa Chumbley shares some easy recipes and ideas for your festive spreads and holiday company- tips that will help you navigate the season stress-free and guilt-free. Cherries from Chile FruitsfromChile.com Chocolate-Covered Cherries A simple – and mostly nutritious – holiday treat! 1 cup dark chocolate chips 2 cups fresh cherries, stems attached holiday sprinkles

  1. Melt chocolate chips in a microwave-safe bowl or cup. Start out at 1 minute, then stir the chips. If they aren’t completely melted, heat them in 15 second intervals, stirring between, until completely melted.
  2. Carefully take each cherry and dip it in the chocolate, allowing the excess to drop off. Place on parchment paper. Sprinkle the top of cherries with holiday sprinkles. Allow cherries to dry completely. Store in the refrigerator until ready to eat!
10-Minute Cherry Jam A delicious homemade jam to use on cheese boards, on crackers, toast, or stirred into yogurt and granola. You’ll love it! 2 cups cherries, stems and pits removed 2 tablespoons chia seeds 1 teaspoon lemon juice 2 tablespoons raw honey or pure maple syrup, optional
  1. In a small saucepan over medium heat, add cherries and stir gently until they start to soften. Mash them with a fork.
  2. Add chia seeds, and lemon juice, stirring and mashing. Chia seeds will absorb the extra liquid, thicken the cherries and make a jam. Add in honey, if needed. Simmer cherries another 5-6 minutes while stirring. Remove from heat and place in a jar to refrigerate. Cherry jam will thicken as it cools. Enjoy!
Simple Mills SimpleMills.com Simple Mills offers crackers, baking mixes, pizza dough, and frostings that are made with ingredients you can see and pronounce. It’s convenient food that’s simple, delicious and nutritious. It tastes great in the moment, but nourishes for the long term. And, you can trust with Simple Mills that their products use nothing artificial, ever! Simple Mills can be found at Meijer, Kroger and Fresh Thyme. Facebook: Annessa Chumbley, RD www.AnnessaRD.com

