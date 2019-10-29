Heavy rain followed by colder temps

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An additional 1″-2″ of rain is on tap this week, followed by the coldest air of the season.

Tonight:

Quiet a cloudy overnight across the area. Winds should be relatively calm as well. Lows dip to the lower to middle 40s heading into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday:

Strong upper level system will fill in widespread rain across the area starting early Wednesday morning. Expect pretty steady showers through much of the day, with some heavy downpours at times.

Highs only top out in the lower 50s

Thursday:

Scattered showers continue for the first half of Thursday before a dry slot pushes into the state as a cold front moves through for the afternoon. Some partial clearing will be possible for the afternoon before the back end of the system move through late Thursday night into early Friday morning. A few flurries or light rain showers will be possible at this time.

Big story for outdoor activities Thursday evening, including trick or treating, with be the blustery winds and chilly temperatures. Wind gusts like exceed 30mph, and could possibly go over 40mph. With colder air rushing in, wind chills will likely be in the upper 20s/lower 30s for the kiddos.

8 day forecast:

Coldest air of the season arrives for the end of the week. Widespread below freezing temperatures Thursday night will put an end to the growing season. Highs only hit the 40s Friday through Sunday before a brief rebound early next week.