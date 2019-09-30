Hot temps continue; relief is in sight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Near record temps continue as we open up October.



Tonight:

Quiet pattern continues with a dome of hot air and settled weather hovers over the eastern half of the country. Overnight lows only fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tuesday:

We open October potentially with the hottest temperature on record for the month. A couple of records are in jeopardy for Tuesday. The daily record is 89°, while the hottest October temperatures on record is 91°. We’re forecasting a high of 91°. What’s also interesting, is that we’ve only hit 90° in the month of October 3 times since records have started, which goes to show this “rare air” is quite unusual.

Wednesday:

Another chance for a record breaking day, with highs knocking on the door of 90°, and heat index readings in the mid 90s

8 day forecast:

Some relief from the heat is in sight! A cold front moving in Wednesday night/Thursday morning will start a pattern change for the Midwest. A few showers will be possible Thursday morning, but unfortunately it won’t be much and likely stays just to our north. However, temperatures take a dive Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s, and highs return to the upper 60s and lower 70s for the remainder of the extended.