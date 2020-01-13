How to make Annessa’s Veggie Noodle Ramen Jar

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I have a new idea for you!

You know how those salad jars are addicting to make, because you can prep them in advance, fill them with a ton of great veggies and protein, and – let’s be honest – they look absolutely beautiful?

Well, you can do the same thing to make a bowl of ramen! Only in this ramen we’ve swapped the noodles for zucchini, keeping it lower carb, and getting in a ton of nutritious and filling vegetables in a rich broth.

Annessa’s Veggie Noodle Ramen Jar

1/2 zucchini, spiraled into thin noodles or ribbons1/4 cup red cabbage

1/4 cup petite baby carrots, thinly sliced

2 button mushrooms, thinly sliced

1 medium spring onion, sliced

2 teaspoons liquid aminos (or soy sauce/tamari)

1/2 teaspoon fresh ginger, minced

1 large egg, hard boiled

1 1/4 cups beef bone broth or stock

1. In a wide mouth pint jar, add zucchini, red cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and scallion, pushing down gently to make room for the egg. Add ginger, liquid aminos (soy sauce) and egg. Seal with lid.

2. When ready to eat, heat beef broth to boiling. Add to jar and cover with lid. Let set about 4 minutes. Pour into a bowl and serve!

Notes:

– If you don’t have a spiralizer, use a vegetable peeler to make the zucchini ribbons.

– For a spicy version add a few drops of your favorite hot sauce!

Serving size: 1 Ramen Jar

Nutritional Information: Calories 166, Total Fat 5.6 g, Saturated Fat 1.6 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 0.8 g, Monounsaturated Fat 2.0 g, Cholesterol 186.0 mg,

Sodium 905.5 mg, Potassium 523.1 mg, Total Carbohydrate 17.8 g,

Dietary Fiber 4.5 g, Sugars 8.8 g, Protein 12.9 g