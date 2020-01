INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing man.

According to IMPD, 69-year-old Clifford Brown was last seen on Friday, Jan. 10 leaving his residence in a blue 2015 Volkswagen with plate 308BOV.

Police said Brown suffers from dementia and is not supposed to be driving.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact IMPD at 317-327-6160.