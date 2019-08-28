Inside INdiana Business premieres on WISH-TV this Sunday

It’s back. Inside Indiana Business will broadcast its first show on WISH-TV Sunday, September 1, at 10 a.m. right after Daybreak.

Gerry Dick, Host and Creator, Inside INdiana Business, explains why WISH-TV was the perfect fit.

About Inside INdiana Business:

Inside INdiana Business, now in its 21st year, was launched by broadcast news veteran Gerry Dick and technology entrepreneur and visionary Scott Jones. Today, more people access the Inside INdiana Business brand for local business news than any other source. With a fully integrated portfolio of television, radio, Internet, email, podcasts and on-demand business news products, they are Indiana’s business news leader.

The show has been awarded an Emmy five times for best interview/discussion program/series or special.

http://www.insideindianabusiness.com/ https://www.facebook.com/InsideINdianaBusiness, @IIB