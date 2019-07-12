IUPD: Girl cut in attack by juvenile on IU campus

by: Staff Reports

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana University issued an alert Friday morning after a girl was attacked by a male juvenile on campus.

The university initially said in the alert that a person with a knife was reported near Merrill Hall/Music Addition.

Captain Craig Munroe with the Indiana University Police Department said two juveniles were attending a summer camp program on campus when a male juvenile attacked a female juvenile.

The male juvenile wounded the girl with some sort of sharp object, according to Capt. Munroe. The female suffered “superficial” injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The male was later taken into custody off-campus.

The university says students can resume normal routine.

