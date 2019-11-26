Man, woman wanted for fraud

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH0 – Police in Westfield are searching for two fraud suspects.

According to the Westfield Police Department, the pair are believed to have stolen credit cards from a purse in a Westfield restaurant on Sept. 7.

After stealing the cards, the white woman and black man then used them to purchase hundreds of dollars in gift cards at a Target store in the 6100 block of North Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis.

Anyone with information on this case or who may be able to identify the suspects should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.