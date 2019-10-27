Mild and calmer Sunday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re coming off the second wettest day of the year, but should see a nice turn around as we wrap up the last weekend of October.

Today:

Gusty winds continue this morning, but should quickly relax as we progress through the morning mid/late morning hours.

Expect a decent amount of sunshine as we roll through the afternoon hours. Temperatures return to near normal, topping out in the lower 60s later today.

Tonight:

Mainly clear and quiet, with cool temperatures and light winds. Lows dip to the lower to middle 40s.

Monday:

Great start to the work and school week, with high pressure in control. Look for highs to surge to the middle and upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

8 day forecast:

First half of the week is mainly quiet. A weak front will bring our temps back down to the 50s for Tuesday. A more dynamic system moves in Wednesday through Friday morning, sparking showers Wednesday afternoon, with the potential for another dose of heavy rain on Thursday. Gusty winds and much colder temperature on the back end could squeeze out a few snowflakes mixing with rain late Thursday night into Friday morning. The coldest air of the season settles in Friday and Saturday.