Mix of rain and snow today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scattered mix of rain and snow with falling temperatures for much of the day today. Sunshine and warmer temperatures return for Sunday.

Today:

Upper level system will swing through the state today, bringing a quick shot of colder temperatures along with scattered snow showers across the area. Precip. chance will wind down by later this afternoon, and any accumulation will be quite light – less than 1″ across most areas.

Temperatures will fall through the day. With a breezy WNW wind, wind chills likely hold in the mid 20s for much of the day.

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Temperatures will run a bit colder, falling into the mid 20s overnight.

Sunday:

Much better day from start to finish, as dry air settles in across the area. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and much milder temperatures, with highs topping out in the middle 40s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather continues as we open up the work and school week on Monday. Next weather maker comes in Tuesday, bringing a chance for rain and snow across the area. Much warmer pattern shaking out for the end of the week and beyond, as highs return to the 50s starting Thursday. Potential setup for heavy rainfall could be in the mix Thursday night through Saturday with the milder temperatures.

Pattern remains very warm, with models indicating well above average temperatures through the middle of the month.