Must-have Accessories for Fall 2019

The cooler temperatures are just the first sign that fall is on the way!

Fashion Stylist Raemia Higgins shows us some of the latest, trendy looks.



90’s reinvented

• They say trends are recycled. That’s definitely the case for this 90’s hair accessory that made its second debut earlier this year. From New York Fashion Week runways to every teenage girls go to hair pin—this trend is both functional and customizable. These pins come in a variety of words (Boss, Happy, Love, etc.), embellishments, and colors. Style Tip: take one trend and recreate your own. Instead of putting your Bobby pin in your hair, add it to the lapel of your blazer to double as a statement brooch. Also, always rock a word that embodies the statement you want to make.

Pearl Embellishments

• Back in April, I talked Spring shoe trends, one of which being pearl embellishments. Just when we thought it was seasonal, it’s turned into the embellishment of the year. When you think of pearls, you instantly think of prim & proper. Now, designers are taking a traditional pearl necklace and adding an updated look with mixed metals and various sizes. The larger the pearl, the better! Style Tip: mix different size pearls to create more dimensions in your outfit. Pairs great with a t-shirt & denim jacket for a more casual look, or a blouse & dress pants for a more elevated look.

Elongated earrings

• Literally every fashion & trend publication is calling the elongated earring a must have for the season. Whether it is a simple single drop earring or chandelier style with geometrical shapes: the longer the earring, the bigger the statement. Style Tip: this trend is definitely a time where you let the accessory do all the work for you. To balance out the drama of the earrings, opt for an oversized off the shoulder sweater and jeans.

Plush Accessories

• What do you get when you mix faux fur and a purse? Answer: the Furse. This trend is something we’re seeing in a faux fur execution, as well as feathers & shearling. It’s all about softness. Everything about the Fall says cozy, so your accessories should be too. This bag comes in a variety of styles & colors. Style Tip: Customization is everything, so opt for a Furse that has a removable chain strap. That way, you can turn it into a clutch when needed, or a cross-body for when you’re on the go that still want to have an effortless statement piece.

To learn more, visit raemiahiggins.com/ @raemiastyle.