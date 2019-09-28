Near record heat to end the month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mid-summer heat continues this weekend and beyond, as many records are in jeopardy over the next few days.

Today:

A cold front draped to our northwest has been the focal point for showers and storms across much of central Illinois and northern Indiana early this morning. To our southeast, a large ridge of high pressure is keeping much of that rain confined to our northern counties. This scenario likely plays out for the remainder of the day, with best rain chances in the northern third of the state. That said, we can’t rule out some pop up storms along the I-70 corridor this morning into the early afternoon hours.

Otherwise it will be a hot and humid day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s for those that stay mainly dry.

Tonight:

Similar set up tonight, as frontal system moves closer, but upper level ridge to our south still keeping many areas dry. A few pop up showers and storms will be possible – mainly north. Lows only fall to the upper 60s.

Sunday:

Frontal system will be overhead for much of the day, but with the strong ridge in place to our south, expect most areas to be dry. That said, a few showers and storms can’t be ruled out.

Highs top out in the upper 80s

Near record warmth:

Unusually hot temperatures to end September/start October. The southern ridge expands northward, allowing for high heat and humidity to surge into the Midwest. Highs push to 90° Monday through Wednesday, challenging daily records, and could push the all time October record of 91°!

8 day forecast:

The heat won’t stick around for along. In fact, a much welcomed and really nice taste of Fall will arrive with a cold front Thursday, sparking showers and storms to the area. Highs will only hit the mid/upper 60s by this time next week!