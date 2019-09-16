New Downtown Restaurant Brings Taste of the Sea to Indianapolis

A brown butter lobster roll, cod and whoopie pies!

That’s what’s on the menu today in the Indy Style kitchen AND the new downtown restaurant, Pier 48.

Fred Knipscheer, Owner and CEO of FK Restaurant Group, and Executive Chef Chris Nealy, Pier 48, share more about the concept and the dishes!

Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar NEW downtown restaurant located across from Banker’s Life Fieldhouse

Fun and casual restaurant—great place to meet clients, friends and family—perfect spot before Colts and Pacer games. Open daily for lunch and dinner.

Concept created by owner Fred Knipscheer from his family ties to the east coast of Maine. HIs family have been fishermen for 125 years.

Menu items include fresh fish daily—from his cousins fishing boats. From sea to table within 24 hours! Other items include Nana’s stuffed calamari, lobster mac & cheese, signature cocktails and fresh local products. Kids menu also available.

Website: www.eatpier48.com