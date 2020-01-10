New Indy police chief talks different approach to crime prevention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor is taking over in a city that has seen eight murders in the first nine days of 2020.

Randal’s specific mission is to help cut violent crime in Indianapolis and for the first time, News 8 is taking questions directly to him on how exactly he plans to do it.

Newly appointed Police Chief Randal Taylor has some big ideas on how he plans to address the issue of crime in Indianapolis. He acknowledges that the answer to this question isn’t something that can be done overnight but he is confident that the answer is within the streets.

News 8 let IMPD pick the spot for this interview. Officers, along with Chief Taylor, took us to a neighborhood near the Meadows YMCA in IMPD’s North District.

“So this area is in our 46218 zip code, in the recent past this has been a little big rougher of an area. A number of violent crimes and murder,” said Taylor.

We may have been in the North District but violent crime is taking it’s toll on communities all around the city.

“Violence is one of those things that it is probably not going to be affected totally by patrol plans and those kinds of things what we are trying to do is make sure we get connected to those people that would commit violence in such a way that they don’t want to commit it,” said Taylor. “So trying to work a little more on the heart and the mind as opposed to just going out and pulling a trigger.”

Taylor says oftentimes police know who is committing these crimes, but the struggle comes when trying to build the case, that is where he says communities need to step up.

“But in some cases we need someone who is willing to testify,” said Taylor.

Taylor says he himself is committed to going out on the streets and listening to the community on what they need in order to make a change.

Mothers and families who are mourning the loss of their loved ones to violence are often aware of crimes these victims are involved in.

“I have spoken to families and I have had so many moms tell me, I knew he was involved in this stuff, I knew he was involved in drugs but he was bringing some money in and he was helping us to survive,” said Taylor.

Taylor says he wants parents to step in before watching their children go to prison, or having to bury them.

“I am looking to hold parents a little more accountable, but get them the help that hey need on how to address these things early,” said Taylor.

Taylor acknowledges the culture that has been built around violence in the city, saying people are becoming desensitized.

“That has always been one of my biggest fears. I hate to think of a young child being out playing in their yard and playing in their neighborhood and they are used to hearing gunshots,” said Taylor.

In order to make a significant change within Indianapolis and surrounding areas Taylor says it is going to take everyone doing their part.

“That is not going to be an easy task. I am not so naive to think it is something that we are going to be able to turn around in a few days, a few weeks, maybe even a year, but that is the goal,” said Taylor.

News 8 asked Taylor what he specifically would do to help protect witnesses who are being asked to testify against violent criminals. He said he understands their fear, and that the police department is on their side. He reinforced that nothing will change if people in the neighborhoods don’t step up to help.