New restaurants and a food truck opening in Indy

There are new restaurants opening in the International Marketplace cultural district. Thai Town Cuisine has opened on High School Road.

Taste of Dubai has also opened in the International Marketplace area on West 38th Street with a Mediterranean menu.

Beach Bum BBQ, a popular food truck, has opened in Washington Square Mall.

Sun King has opened in Broad Ripple with food by Offshore by Pier 48.

Longtime downtown Indy Mexican restaurant Acapulco Joe’s will close for a couple of weeks of renovation and will reopen soon under new ownership.

