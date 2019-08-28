NHRA Drivers gear up for U.S. Nationals this weekend

Crowds and cars will be LOUD this weekend, as the U.S. Nationals speeds into town!

The race will be held at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, starting on Friday and going though Monday.

J.R. Todd, 2017 & 2018 U.S Nationals Winner and 2018 Funny Car Champion,

and Richie Crampton, 2014 U.S. Nationals Winner and 2014 NHRA Rookie of the Year, share more about the pressure, the excitement and the relationship between a teammate/competitor!

About J.R. and Richie: