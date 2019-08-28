NHRA Drivers gear up for U.S. Nationals this weekend

Crowds and cars will be LOUD this weekend, as the U.S. Nationals speeds into town!
The race will be held at Lucas Oil Raceway in Brownsburg, starting on Friday and going though Monday.
J.R. Todd, 2017 & 2018 U.S Nationals Winner and 2018 Funny Car Champion,
and Richie Crampton, 2014 U.S. Nationals Winner and 2014 NHRA Rookie of the Year, share more about the pressure, the excitement and the relationship between a teammate/competitor!
About J.R. and Richie:
- J.R. is the two-time reigning champion of the U.S. Nationals; he is an Indiana-native, and is looking to the first person to win in NHRA Funny Car at the U.S. Nationals three consecutive years.
- Richie is the 2014 U.S. Nationals champion in Top Fuel, and also won rookie of the year that season. He is looking to clinch his spot in the NHRA Playoffs this weekend. He is also a native Australian.
- J.R.’s social @JRTodd373
- Richie’s social @Richie Crampton