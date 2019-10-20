Nice end to the weekend; storms return Monday.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beautiful weather to end to the weekend. Showers and storms will make for a wet start to the work week.

Today:

A weakening cold front passing through the state will continue to wash out for the first half of the day. There could be sprinkle around for the morning hours, but most should stay mostly cloudy and dry. Sunshine returns for much of the day, making for a beautiful afternoon on tap. Highs top out in the lower to middle 70s.

Tonight:

Approaching system to our west will increase cloud cover and keep temperatures in check overnight. Can’t rule out an isolated light shower for near daybreak – mainly in our western counties. Overnight lows only fall to the lower to middle 50s.

Monday:

Active weather day as a more dynamic system pushes through the state. A cold front forces showers and storms across the area for the late morning and afternoon hours. Potential for some heavy downpours, along with a few strong to severe storms possible.

Areas in the southern third of the state are under a marginal risk for severe storms. Main concern will be the threat for some damaging winds to mix down to the surface in some isolated spots.

Rain should pull away by the evening hours, making for a drier overnight.

In addition, non-thunderstorm wind gusts could peak between 25-35mph at times through the late afternoon.

Highs top out in the upper 60s before the front moves through the state.

8 day forecast:

Much cooler temperatures on tap for the rest of the week. Highs on Tuesday won’t make it out of the 50s. We’ll jump back to near normal for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the lower 60s. Isolated rain chances return to the forecast for Friday into the weekend.