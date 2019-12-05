Nice end to the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our nice stretch of days continues as we wrap up the work week Friday.

Tonight:

Just a slight increase in cloud cover overnight. This should keep temperatures in check a bit more than the past few overnights. Lows dip to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday:

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Can’t rule out a few stray showers for the southern portions of the state.

Highs top out in the middle 40s

Weekend:

Relatively quiet and nice weekend on tap. Dry conditions expected for Saturday, with isolated showers sliding into the area by Sunday afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Another system Monday will provide a rain chance to the area, followed by a BIG shot of cold air settling in for Tuesday and beyond. Highs by mid-week only hit the mid 20s, and overnight lows may fall to the single digits.