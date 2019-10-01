One more record breaking day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The unusual late season heat hangs on for one more day, before a pattern change brings cooler temperatures.

Tonight:

Quiet weather for the evening and overnight. The record warmest low temperature for Wednesday morning is 72°, which is again in jeopardy of being broken, as overnight lows fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Wednesday:

We should have another shot of breaking a record Wednesday afternoon, as temperatures surge to near 90°. The record for October 2nd is 89°.

A cold front drags closer to the area, and may squeeze out a few isolated showers for the northern half of the state by early to mid evening.

Thursday:

Cold front will continue to push through the state. An isolated shower is possible for extreme northern portions of the state.

Otherwise, much of the day will be a day of transition, with slightly cooler temperatures topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

8 day forecast:

More Fall like weather settles in starting Friday into the weekend, as highs maybe stuck in the mid to upper 60s heading into the weekend. A few isolated showers will be possible Saturday night and again into Sunday.