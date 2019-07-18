Protecting Pets from Extreme Heat

The heat is on! Humans go inside with A/C, sit with cool drink in shade, or go swimming. But what about our pets… especially, dogs outside?

Pet Pals Tv’s Patty Spitler s here with a dog that CANNOT STAND THE HEAT – her snow dog, Stewie! And Darcie Kurtz is here as well, Executive Director of FIDO, Friends of Indianapolis Dogs Outside.

Together, Patty and Darcie explain how these are not just suggestions – they are laws. With heat advisories Thursday through Sunday and a heat index of 105-110, we are talking extreme temperatures and extreme danger.

If you see an animal in danger, call the Mayor’s Action Committee at 317-327-4622.

To learn more, visit www.fidoindy.org and www.petpalstv.com.