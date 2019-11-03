Quiet and warmer stretch to open the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a big blast of colder air to open the month of November, we’ll rebound the temperatures a bit for the open of the work week.

Today:

High pressure settles in across the area today, making for a mostly sunny morning and afternoon. Temperatures should be a couple of degrees warmer than yesterday, topping out in the lower 50s.

Tonight:

Quiet and cool, but not as chilly as the past few overnight. Lows dip to the upper 30s.

Monday:

A weak cold front will push through the state, but not enough moisture to produce any threat for rain. Expect some cloud to build for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs should warm to the mid 50s by the afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Quiet pattern through late Wednesday, before another significant system takes aim on the Midwest late Wednesday night into Thursday. We may see some snow showers possible for far northern counties into early Thursday morning, with rain showers possible for the rest of central Indiana during the day Thursday. A brief transition to a rain/snow mix will be possible Thursday night. Much colder air will follow the system for Friday into the weekend.