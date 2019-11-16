Quiet weekend weather

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a record setting cold week across central Indiana, we look ahead to a quiet weekend and warmer temperatures (briefly) in the extended.

Today:

Some clouds working in from the northeast will be hanging around for the morning hours. We should see some clearing out by later this afternoon,leaving us mostly sunny for the second half of the day. Highs top out in the lower 40s – still a good 10°-15° below average for this time of year.

Tonight:

Mainly clear, quiet and chilly overnight. Lows dip to the lower 20s.

Sunday:

Clouds will be on the increasing as an upper level wave pushes through the Midwest. Not a ton of moisture with this disturbance, but certainly not impossible for a few sprinkles or snow flurries to get squeezed out late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Otherwise, not a bad end to the weekend. Highs top out in the mid 40s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather pattern for the first half of the week, with steady highs in the mid 40s through Wednesday. A nice push of milder air sends our highs back to the lower 50s Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers arrive on Thursday with a cold front, which will knock our temps back down to the 40s by next weekend.