Racing Team Chef Shares Crew’s Favorite Meatloaf Recipe

In our kitchen today, we meet Malcolm Clark, Executive Chef, Don Schumacher Racing, who travels the 24-race NHRA tour cooking for hungry crew guys and hospitality guests. He shares his signature meatloaf recipe and a crew guy favorite!

About Malcolm Clark:

Before he became the chef for the largest team in NHRA history, Chef Malcolm spent five weeks at Riley Hospital for Children in 1987 when he was just three-and-a-half months old. He was diagnosed with spinal meningitis and thanks to the care at Riley was able to make a near-recovery from what could have been a life-threatening situation. He continued to visit Riley for the next 18 years as he still had seizures caused by the infection. Eventually, the seizures subsided, but Malcolm continued his relationship with Riley, which seems to have come full circle, given Don Schumacher Racing’s strong ties with Riley.

Each year at the NHRA U.S. Nationals here in Indy, Malcolm gets the pleasure of seeing Don Schumacher Racing’s Riley Kids race car hit the track and compete for the trophy. Don Schumacher Racing campaigns two ‘giving cars’ at each stop along the NHRA tour. Both cars, one of which is the Make-A-Wish car, are independently funded by businessman and philanthropist Doug Chandler. During the Indy race, Don Schumacher Racing swaps out the Make-A-Wish livery for the Riley Kids livery, providing national exposure for our local children’s hospital on drag racing’s largest stage.

In addition to the exposure, Don Schumacher Racing has successfully raised more than $640,000 for Riley through two annual fundraisers – the ‘This is How We Roll’ bowling event taking place on December 11th, and the annual Open House, taking place this Friday, 8/30, from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Open House is the perfect kick-off to the U.S. Nationals race weekend. Fans are invited to come out and meet DSR’s star-studded lineup of drivers and tour the state-of-the-art racing facility before heading over to Lucas Oil Raceway located right down the road. There will also be a car show featuring more than 200 muscle cars, hot rods, motorcycles and vintage dragsters, food trucks and a silent auction featuring rare and one-of-a-kind items.

The Open House is free and open to the public: 1681 E. Northfield Dr., Brownsburg

Those that are unable to attend the Don Schumacher Racing Open House to benefit Riley Hospital for Children can still get in on the bidding action via the online auction: https://e.givesmart.com/events/dD4/

About Don Schumacher Racing:

Don Schumacher Racing (DSR) is the winningest team in NHRA Drag Racing history, having claimed more than 335 NHRA national event titles and 17 world championships since opening its doors in 1998.

Headquartered in Brownsburg, Indiana, DSR fields seven professional teams competing in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing series. Three-time world champion Antron Brown, double-duty driver Leah Pritchett, and eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher form the three-car Top Fuel contingent. 2012 world champion Jack Beckman, 2016 world champion Ron Capps, two-time world champion Matt Hagan, and veteran racer Tommy Johnson Jr. lead the four-car Dodge Funny Car program.

DSR also campaigns two Factory Stock Showdown entries. The Sportsman duo is piloted by Pritchett, the 2018 Factory Stock Showdown Series champion, and former Pro Stock racer Mark Pawuk.

Chef Malcolm’s Homemade Meatloaf

• Ground Beef 5lb

• Bread Crumbs 4 Cups

• Tomato Paste 6oz

• Shredded Cheddar Cheese .5 lb

• Chili Powder ¼ Cup

• Dried Parsley ½ Cup

• Chopped Garlic ¼ Cup

• Eggs 6 each

• Diced Celery .5 lb

• Italian Seasoning 2 tablespoons

• Salt 2 tablespoons

• Soy Sauce ½ Cup

• Dijon Mustard 2 Tablespoons

• Diced Yellow Onions .5 lb

• Red Pepper Flakes ½ Teaspoon

• Black Pepper 2 Tablespoons