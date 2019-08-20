Rain moves out; more storms possible Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The severe threat has ended for Tuesday evening, but another dose of rain and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon.

Tonight:

Boundary responsible for strong storms on Tuesday afternoon has pushed through. A few lingering showers are possible for the early evening hours, but much of the overnight should be dry, with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions.

Lows will slide to the lower to middle 70s.

Wednesday:

Should be a dry start to the day, but another round of showers and storms will arrive along a cold front for the afternoon and evening hours. As of late Tuesday afternoon, it did not appear severe weather will be an issue, but some gusty winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours will all be possible.

Before the storms, hot and humid conditions are possible, with highs near 90.

8 day forecast:

Relief from the heat and humidity is on the way! It’ll be cloudy with isolated showers and storms on Thursday, but highs will only hit the upper 70s. High temperatures will continue to hover around 80 from Friday into the weekend. Add to that sunshine and low humidity, it will make for a spectacular end to the week.