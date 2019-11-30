Rain Saturday; wintry mix possible Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sloppy weather on tap both days this weekend, with rain and possible snow in the forecast before the end of the weekend.

Today:

Shield of rain will be overhead for much of the day, leaving much of central Indiana soggy. Heaviest rain likely falls in the southern half of the state through the afternoon hours.

Highs top out in the middle 40s.

Tonight:

Scattered showers with even a few rumbles of thunder will be possible if not likely through the evening and early overnight hours. We’ll likely start to dry out a bit as we approach daybreak, Sunday.

Temperatures will run steady, if not warm a few degrees as we roll into the overnight hours.

Sunday:

Dry start to the morning, but the back end of our weekend system will slap more showers across the area by mid/late morning, with increased chances through the afternoon. With colder air working in, we may see some changeover in precipitation at times late in the day, with some sleet/snow mixing in.

By late night, we may see a full transition to snow showers across the area. Little accumulation is expected, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see an isolated spot or two pick up around 1″ before the snow winds down before daybreak Monday.

8 day forecast:

A pretty quiet work week is ahead. Dry conditions on tap for much of the week. Temperatures will remain right around the seasonal average through Friday.