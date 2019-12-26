Home/News/All Indiana, Latest News/Recipe for Yummiest Cheese Ball in the World

Recipe for Yummiest Cheese Ball in the World

(INDIANAPOLIS) — A super-easy, super-delicious cheese ball that’s a cinch to throw together, and will become a staple at your New Year’s Eve party.

  • 5-6 slices smoked ham
  • chopped 4 fresh green onions
  • chopped 2 blocks of cream cheese 
  • 1 packet ranch seasoning mix 
  • 1 1/2 cups pecans, toasted  

1. Mix the first 4 ingredients into a bowl using beaters (you can also mix it with a spatula, but beaters make it easier! 

2. Shape mixture into a ball, and refrigerate. 

3. Chop toasted pecans. Alternatively, place them in a food processor and pulse a few times until they are a fine texture. 

4. Remove mixture from the refrigerator, and roll cheese ball into the chopped toasted pecans. Place cheese ball on a serving tray and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Cheese ball can be made a day in advance. Serve with crackers and fresh vegetables. Enjoy! 

