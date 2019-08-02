Residence search leads to arrest, seizure of drugs and firearm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in custody after a search warrant was carried out on an eastside house, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said a multi-agency investigation led authorities to the residence belonging to 29-year-old Earl Nearl in the 1800 block of North Rural Street.

Officers said Neal was believed to be dealing narcotics from his residence.

During the search, officers discovered the following items:

1 loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson SW40VE handgun

Apx 30 grams of marijuana- prepackaged for sale

Apx 100 grams of synthetic marijuana (spice)

Several prepackaged baggies containing suspected cocaine

1 baggie with apx 20 grams of multi-colored pills, suspected XANAX

1 digital scale

Following the search, Neal was taken into custody and he faces the following preliminary charges: