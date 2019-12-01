Scattered rain mixing with snow today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another dose of wintry precipitation could slow down traveling today. Quieter conditions return for much of the work week.

Today:

Strong low pressure system will track across the state today, bringing another round of chilly rain showers to the area starting late this morning into the afternoon. As temperatures continue to cool, look for rain to mix with snow as we head later this afternoon, with a full transition to snow later this evening.

Temperatures will fall throughout the day, starting in the mid 40s this morning, and dipping to the upper 30s this afternoon.

Tonight:

System will continue to push east, still sparking scattered snow showers across the area. Some lighter accumulations or less than 1″ will be possible – mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Precipitation should move out just before daybreak Monday.



Overnight lows dip to the lower 30s.

Monday:

Cloudy and chilly start to the work week. Highs only hit the upper 30s by the afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Relatively quiet forecast on tap for much of the week. Temperatures should rebound to seasonal levels by mid week. A slight chance for rain and/or snow showers will be possible Thursday night into Friday.