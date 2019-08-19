Severe storms possible Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another potent line of storms looks to take aim on central Indiana Tuesday afternoon.

Tonight:

Should be a relatively quiet evening across the area. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out for the evening hours, but chances are quite low. Expect a few clouds overnight with muggy conditions, as lows only fall to the lower 70s.

Tuesday:

Should be a dry start to the day, with muggy conditions. We’ll be watching a line of storms taking shape to our west, racing into the state by the afternoon hours. This potent line of storms could trigger a damaging-wind potential, as well as some hail. Heavy rain will also be a concern. The best dynamics for this look to set up in the southern half of the state for now, but could shift a bit as we look at more data coming in.

Much of our area is included in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms (3 out of 5).

Storms should clear the area by the early evening to midevening hours.

Ahead of the storms, it will be another hot and humid day, with high temperatures in the lower 90s, and heat indices in the mid to upper 90s.

Wednesday:

Another surge of energy moves into the state, bringing another shot of widespread rain and storms to the area, specifically in the afternoon hours.

Highs will again top out in the upper 80s.

8 day forecast:

Some relief from the heat and humidity will arrives starting Thursday. Still may have some isolated showers hanging around for much of Thursday, but temperatures will be much cooler, with highs only in the upper 70s. Lower 80s are expected for Friday into the weekend. A warm front pushing through early next week will heat us back up to the mid 80s with scattered storm chances Monday and Tuesday.