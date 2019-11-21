Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Elkhart teenager.

According to the Indiana State Police, 16-year-old Brionna Grant was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 1 a.m.

She is described as a white female who is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes.

Police are unsure of what she is wearing but did say she may be wearing a multicolored facemask.

Officers said she is in extreme danger and may be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.