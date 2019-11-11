Snow showers this evening, bitter cold temperatures overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A big blast of winter weather is producing accumulating snow across the area. Record cold will following over the next few days.

Tonight:

Steady snow showers will slowly work out of the state from northwest to southeast by the mid to late evening hours. Some isolated lake effect snow bands will hang around for much of the overnight leading into daybreak on Tuesday.

No change in the total accumulation, with most areas likely picking up at least 1″ of snow, with higher amounts north and east of Indianapolis.

Once the snow moves out, big concern will be the potential for flash freezing conditions, as temperatures run extremely cold for the overnight hours. Record low temperatures of 14°(1911) very much in jeopardy for the overnight. Wind chills will likely be around 0°, even below 0° for many early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday:

With the exception of some lake effect snow bands in northern and eastern counties, much of central Indiana will be dry and cold for Tuesday. Highs only top out in the middle 20s Tuesday afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Brutal cold sticks around through Wednesday, as we barely make it to freezing for Wednesday afternoon. We’ll see a bounce back in temperatures for the end of the week, as highs hit the lower 40s Thursday and Friday, and could reach 50 by the end of next weekend.