Soggy setup this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wet weather returns to central Indiana this weekend.

Today:

We’re starting the day off with some dense fog around parts of the area. Winds should start to pick up by mid morning. allowing for the fog to lift for the rest of the day. Meanwhile, cloudy conditions will continue across the area. Temperatures will be running about 20° above normal, with highs in the middle 50s later this afternoon.

Tonight:

Rain should hold off until at the earliest, the evening hours, with a few spotty showers before Midnight. Overnight, expect more widespread rain to fill in from the west. A few rumbles of thunder could be possible as well.

Temperatures will warm tonight, starting in the low 50s by early evening tonight, and rising to the lower 60s by daybreak Sunday morning.

Sunday:

Potent cold front swings across the state, sparking widespread rain for much of the day. A few gusty thunderstorms will be possible as the front mixes through.

Several areas could see over 1″ of rainfall as this system moves through Sunday. The rain should clear much of the area after Midnight, Monday morning.

Temperatures will be very mild ahead of the front, hitting the lower and middle 60s before cooling back to the 50s by late afternoon.

8 day forecast:

Back to reality with colder temperature moving in starting Sunday night. Monday may produce a few light morning showers. Much of the day should be dry. Upper level system mixing through the upper Great Lakes may produce a few light snow showers to the northern half of our area on Tuesday.

Active weather pattern will take a brief break on New Year’s Day before a few more rain and snow chances return to the forecast Thursday night, Friday and Saturday.