Steamy mid week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mid summer heat returns to central Indiana for the next several days.

Tonight:

Quiet weather with just a few clouds rolling in for the overnight. Temperatures will remain warm and humidity will be a bit on the higher side. Lows fall to the lower 70s across the area.

Wednesday:

Much of the day is dry, hot, and humid. A upper level system slides through the northern portions of the state, which may squeeze out some scattered showers and storms for the northern half of the state for the afternoon hours.

Highs top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Thursday:

Steamy conditions yet again, as most areas surge to near 90°. Heat indices jump to the mid 90s.

8 day forecast:

A more potent cold front will slide into the state late Thursday night and into Friday morning, sparking scattered showers and storms to parts of the area. We should get a brief break from the heat and humidity for the weekend, with highs in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Indications of another boost in temps and humidity arrive to start off next week.