Steamy stretch of days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unusually hot temperatures for this late in the season continue for the next several days.

Today:

Stalled out front is camping out over the state this morning. This should provide at least some scattered showers and storms to parts of the area – especially along and north of I-70 during the day today. While the day is no where near a washout, this does provide at least a slightly better chance for beneficial showers and storms to the area.

Meanwhile, the heat will continue to build today, as highs hit the upper 80s for most this afternoon.

Tonight:

Frontal system should lift north tonight, leaving us dry and very warm for the overnight hours. Lows dip to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday:

Near record setting temperatures for the last day of September. Highs should make a run at 90°. The record high for tomorrow is 89°

8 day forecast:

The record heat should continue for Tuesday and possibly on Wednesday as well. Look for a cold front to swing through the state late Wednesday into Thursday, which should bring some much welcomed relief by the end of the week into the weekend, with refreshing temperatures of 60s and 70s on the way through the weekend.