Storms and strong winds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A very active forecast as we gear up for a busy travel day central Indiana, Wednesday.

Tonight:

Large Midwest system roll in tonight. Scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible heading into the overnight.

In addition, winds will start to ramp up, as this wound up system continues to march through the Midwest.

Temperatures will hold relatively steady, holding in the 50s for much of the overnight.

Wednesday:

A High Wind Warning & Wind Advisory will be in effect for the entire area for much of the day on Wednesday. Wind gusts will likely exceed 50mph at times – especially for the morning and early afternoon hours. We’ll gradually see the winds diminish by late Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, some leftover showers will be around for the morning hours, and quickly move out by midday, leaving us dry and windy for the afternoon.

Temperatures will fall through the day, starting off in the 50s for the morning, and tailing off to the upper 30s/lower 40s by the afternoon.

Thanksgiving:

Should be a quiet holiday across the area, with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. Highs top out in the lower to middle 40s.

8 day forecast:

Another potent system moves through the area on Black Friday, sparking scattered showers across the area. Steady rain is a bit more likely heading into Saturday. Some leftover precipitation Saturday night into Sunday morning could flip to light snow. Much colder temperatures move in to start off the new work week.