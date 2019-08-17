Storms for some today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Humidity is on the rise, as storm chances return for the weekend.

Today:

We’ll begin with mostly cloudy conditions across the area. We’re watching a complex of storms exiting the central Plains. Showers and storms are slated to arrive to central Indiana by late morning/early afternoon, although we’ll likely see the line of storms weaken somewhat as it enters the state.

That said, there is a low end damaging wind threat with that line – especially for western counties of the state. Much of the state is under a marginal risk for severe storms for the early afternoon hours.

Mostly cloudy conditions for the rest of the day, with highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight:

Clouds hang around tonight, and can’t rule out a few showers, maybe even a rumble of thunder overnight.

Lows fall to the lower 70s

Sunday:

Hot and humid day on tap, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out for the afternoon. Parts of the state are under a marginal risk for severe storms – wind will be the primary concern but the threat is low as are the precipitation chances.

Highs top out in the upper 80s, with heat indices well into the 90s.

8 day forecast:

The heat rolls on to open the work week. Highs maintain into the lower 90s for Monday and Tuesday. A frontal system moving through Tuesday and Wednesday gives everyone a decent shot for needed rain. Cooler temperatures slide into the region for the second half of the week.

