Strong storms possible overnight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much of central Indiana is under the threat for strong to severe storms overnight.

Tonight:

This evening provides us with mostly cloudy conditions and a few isolated showers and storms.

The main event in terms of severe weather will likely hold off until after Midnight. Much of central Indiana is under either an Enhanced Risk for or Slight Risk for severe storms. Primary threat will be damaging winds, but there remains a lower tornado threat, especially for counties closer to the Illinois state line.

Expect a line of storms to develop by mid evening in Illinois, and quickly race through into Indiana by Midnight. Timetable has storms arriving in the metro between 2:00 AM – 4:00 AM, give an hour or two.

Along with the severe weather threat, heavy rain that could lead to some street flooding.

Overnight lows fall to the lower 70s.

Tuesday:

The good news is our severe weather threat, and even likely rain chances should be gone in time for the morning drive. Expect isolated showers and storms from time to time throughout the day, with highs in the mid 80s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet pattern shaping up for the rest of the work week, with much lower humidity and comfortable temperatures starting Wednesday. Watch for the muggy meter to rise heading into the weekend, with isolated storm chances Saturday and Sunday.