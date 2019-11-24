Sunshine returns Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a gloomy, wet and cool Saturday, quieter weather settles in for the end of the weekend. Active pattern shaping up for the holiday week.

Today:

Saturday storm system continues to pull away, taking cloud cover with it. Should see a mostly sunny sky today, with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Tonight:

Quiet with seasonably cool temperatures overnight with partly cloudy skies. Lows fall to the middle 30s.

Monday:

Another dry and slightly warmer day as highs jump to the lower to middle 50s.

Active pattern/8 day forecast:

Potent system moves into the Midwest on Tuesday, sparking showers and possibly even a thunderstorm Tuesday night. Expect widespread rain to continue through the overnight hours into early Wednesday morning before pull away.

Winds will also ramp up quite a bit starting Tuesday night, with gusts up to 40mph at times.

We’ll briefly quiet down for the holiday on Thursday, but more rain chances return to the forecast for Friday through Sunday – with the heaviest rain potential coming Saturday.