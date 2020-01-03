Take a family getaway to St. Louis

You may have heard: St. Louis has always been a popular weekend getaway for Indianapolis families. With the opening of the brand new St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, you may need to add another day or two on to your weekend so you can enjoy it all.
Katy Mann from Indy with Kids was in Missouri for the grand opening week, and she’s here to tell us everything we need to know!
- St. Louis’ Union Station has been transformed into a state-of-the-art aquarium and entertainment center that includes indoor and outdoor attractions and foodie hot spots.
Experience it all: St. Louis Aquarium, St. Louis Wheel, Sky Trail High Ropes, Soda Fountain Restaurant and other family friendly fun!
Learn more about the St. Louis Aquarium and Union Station or visit www.indywithkids.com.