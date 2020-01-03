Home/Indy Style, Latest News/Take a family getaway to St. Louis

Latest News

Take a family getaway to St. Louis

by:
Posted:

You may have heard: St. Louis has always been a popular weekend getaway for Indianapolis families. With the opening of the brand new St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station, you may need to add another day or two on to your weekend so you can enjoy it all.

Katy Mann from Indy with Kids was in Missouri for the grand opening week, and she’s here to tell us everything we need to know!

  • St. Louis’ Union Station has been transformed into a state-of-the-art aquarium and entertainment center that includes indoor and outdoor attractions and foodie hot spots.
    Experience it all: St. Louis Aquarium, St. Louis Wheel, Sky Trail High Ropes, Soda Fountain Restaurant and other family friendly fun!

    Learn more about the St. Louis Aquarium and Union Station or visit www.indywithkids.com.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE LATEST NEWS STORIES

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

by: Demie JohnsonDemie Johnson /

I

The humane society which is located at 1721 Pleasant Street in Noblesville.
Read the Full Article

One more nice day before rain returns

by: Stephanie MeadStephanie Mead /

I

Wednesday will be our day of change.
Read the Full Article

Australian Open qualifying begins despite poor air quality

by: Associated PressAssociated Press /

I

Firefighters in the region spent the night being called out to fire alarms triggered by the smoke haze.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

Top Video /

One more nice day before rain returns

Weather Blog /

Australian Open qualifying begins despite poor air quality

Sports /

Tuesdays Forecast

Weather /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.