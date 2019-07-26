Teachers Take Note: Versatile Outfits for Back to School

Sadly, summer is coming to an end. It’s a good thing the ladies from Denim & Honey have the perfect back-to-school looks for the fabulous teachers out there!

Emily Robbins and Heather Miller say “we all love easy and comfortable, but we don’t want to look old and frumpy! These fabulous looks are great for teaching by day and for social hour after school, too!”

Here are the outfit descriptions, courtesy of Emily and Heather:

Back to school means fall is coming! You can’t be fall ready without some awesome fall colored clothing! This fall prints will be huge! Our amazing off (OR ON!) shoulder dress will have you looking like a million bucks when you greet your kiddos on the first day back! You can pair it with a denim jacket in your chilly classroom, too! The print is right on trend for the fall, and the colors… They are flattering on all hair and skin tones! You really can’t miss out on this dress! Easy, breezy, toss it on and go! Grab it here! https://denimandhoney.com/fall-hues-printed-off-shoulder-dress/

We always have teachers wanting items they can wear on the weekends casually and during the school day professionally. This amazing button down top is just the ticket!! Button it up and tuck it in to some flares and you will be looking professional and ready to rock the day!! Unbutton it and layer over a tank or tee on the weekend and you will be comfy and stylish in a whole new way! The print and colors are right on for the fall making this item a definite must have!! Snag the awesome look here! Top: https://denimandhoney.com/fun-contrasting-print-button-down/ Pants: https://denimandhoney.com/denim-bell-bottom-jeans/

Prints not your thing? That’s okay! A great piece in an awesome fall hue is perfect to get you back into the swing of things! This incredible midi skirt is a great length for the classroom and the wooden buttons are such a fabulous detail!! We have it paired with our fun ruffle tank for these warmer days, but it would be awesome with a jacket or sweater and boots once it cools off! Not only is this great for the classroom, but it is such an effortless look! You will fall in love with it and toss it on for simple errand running, nights with friends, and even church! Grab the skirt here: https://denimandhoney.com/rust-midi-skirt-with-button-details/ Don’t forget the tank! https://denimandhoney.com/black-ruffle-sleeve-tank-top/

You will be green with envy if you miss out on this sage striped maxi!! The fit, style, and colors are right on trend! Greens are going to be HOT this fall and this dress will get you heading in the right direction! It is so easy, yet so pretty! It will have you looking like a million bucks when you walk into your classroom!! It is also perfect for weddings, showers, church, and lunches with the girls! Grab it here: https://denimandhoney.com/sage-and-white-striped-maxi-dress/

Feel pretty, oh so pretty, in this incredible lace detailed top!! The flattering fit will have you looking professional as you get back into the rhythm of things! The pretty details make this top very unique. Who doesn’t feel prettier and a little better about themselves when they have on some pretty lace?! We love feminine and girly and this top is all of that and more!! Make sure you grab this top before it’s gone! https://denimandhoney.com/blue-cream-lace-top/

If you’re like me, you love dresses, but you feel best when you have on a cute, comfy shirt that compliments your style and your figure! This awesome, printed top is perfect for school! We also LOVE it paired with a fun vest! You can pair it with white pants, denim, or even leggings!! Super comfy, but crazy on trend, this top will have you reelin’ in the compliments your first day back! Snag it here: https://denimandhoney.com/navy-blue-paisley-print-tunic/

