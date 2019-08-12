When it comes to spring, summer, and fall golf, central and southern Indiana is a GREAT destination!

Mike May, Gold Central shares “The Top 10 of Hoosier Golf: Ten of Central and Southern Indiana’s Top Public Golf Destinations!”

Here is the link, as it appears on IndianaGolf.com:

https://indianagolf.com/golfsouthernindiana.pdf

Must-Visit Golf Courses in Indiana:

Covered Bridge (Sellersburg), Champions Pointe (Henryville) — both of which are Fuzzy Zoeller designed courses), Legends (Franklin), Sultan’s Run (Jasper), The Donald Ross Course (French Lick), The Pete Dye Course (French Lick), Otter Creek (Columbus), Brickyard Crossing (Indianapolis) The Fort (Indianapolis), and Chariot Run (Laconia).