The Film Yap reviews “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” “Bombshell,” “Cats,” and other holiday weekend releases

Catch a flick this holiday weekend! The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd runs down the list of what’s playing: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker — The sequel trilogy wraps things up, promising a final confrontation between Rey and Kylo that will force you to buy a ticket. Bombshell — It may be a Hollywood takedown of hated Fox News, but it’s still a delicious and engaging look at #MeToo with knockout performances by Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow and Margot Robbie. Cats — Many people have memories of this famous stage musical, and not always good ones. Taylor Swift and newcomer Francesca Hayward star in this sprightly cinematic translation. A Hidden Life — Famously painterly but plodding filmmaker Terence Malick returns with this beautiful, haunting and — yes — slow drama about a German conscientious objector during WWII. Video: Abominable — With three animated yeti movies this year, “Abominable” doesn’t score a lot of points for originality, but it’s the best of the lot. Buy It. For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.