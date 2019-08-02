The Film Yap reviews “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” and other releases for August 2

Yet ANOTHER Fast & Furious movie? Yup. Do we need it? Well, that’s up for debate!

The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd shares his take on movies out in theaters this weekend.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — Dwayne Johson and Jason Statham do the “Tango & Cash” thing — bicker while kicking butt — in this ridiculous, overlong action movie spinoff from the street racing franchise.

Sword of Trust — Marc Maron stars in this quirky Southern-fried comedy as a pawnshop owner who gets caught up in the story of a sword that supposedly proves the South actually won the Civil War. Funny and occasionally sobering.

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love — This documentary looks at the furtive, decades-long romance between singer Leonard Cohen and Norwegian muse Marianne Ihlen.

Long Shot — Surprisingly smart and sweet comedy starring Charlize Theron as a woman running for POTUS and Seth Rogen as the doofus beta male who adores her. Stream It.

