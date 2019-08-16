The Film Yap Reviews “Good Boys,” “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” and Other Releases for August 16

Let’s talk movies, shall we?!

The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd shares this weekend’s releases:

Good Boys — A trio of 12-year-old pals have some bawdy adventures while navigating their entrance to middle school in this Stand By Me-meets-Superbad comedy.

The Nightingale — An Irish woman living in 1800s Australia seeks revenge on the British soldiers who too everything from her in this mood Gothic horror.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 — The video game-cum-animated kiddie flick gets a sequel as the birds who can’t fly escalate their spat with the neighboring evil green pigs.

Mike Wallace Is Here — This documentary looks at the career of legendary TV newsman Mike Wallace, known for his dogged reporting style.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette — Cate Blanchett, not exactly known for comedy, stars as a middle-aged mom who chases one last try at creativity and independence. From writer/director Richard Linklater.

Blinded by the Light — In 1980s Great Britain, an immigrant teen embraces life through the music of Bruce Springsteen. This month’s “Yesterday?”

47 Meters Down: Uncaged — The modestly successful thriller about a surfer trapped by a relentless shark ups the ante with more girls in bikinis and more Selachimorpha.

Video:
Avengers: Endgame — The Marvel Comics Universe wraps up more than a decade of plot lines in this satisfying, action-filled finale. Buy It.

For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.

