The Film Yap reviews “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Leo and Brad… together? Why, yes!

The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd reviews Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and more:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt team up with writer/director/noted amateur podiatrist Quentin Tarantino in this tale of a faded star who gets caught up with the Charles Manson gang.

The Farewell — Filmmaker Lulu Wang spins this autobiographical tale about a Chinese-American woman who is astounded to learn her entire family is keeping her dying grandmother’s illness a secret from her.

Hellboy — This awful, awful reboot of the not-very-good-in-the-first-place superhero franchise is a fire-and-brimstone mess. Skip It.

For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.