The Film Yap reviews “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Latest News
Posted: / Updated:

Leo and Brad… together? Why, yes!

The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd reviews Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and more:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt team up with writer/director/noted amateur podiatrist Quentin Tarantino in this tale of a faded star who gets caught up with the Charles Manson gang.

The Farewell — Filmmaker Lulu Wang spins this autobiographical tale about a Chinese-American woman who is astounded to learn her entire family is keeping her dying grandmother’s illness a secret from her.

Hellboy — This awful, awful reboot of the not-very-good-in-the-first-place superhero franchise is a fire-and-brimstone mess. Skip It.

For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!