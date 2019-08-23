The Film Yap Reviews “Ready or Not,” “Angel Has Fallen,” and Other Releases for August 23

Wow… what a list!

It seems there is something for everyone at theaters this weekend. The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd shares “what’s playing!”



Ready or Not — A bride marrying into a wealthy dynasty finds out that her wedding initiation includes a hunt to the death. Knockout scares and drop-dead laughs.

Angel Has Fallen — Gerard Butler returns for a third outing as Secret Service super-agent Mike Banning, who is accused of attempting to assassinate the president (Morgan Freeman).

The Peanut Butter Falcon — A young man with Down Syndrome who dreams of becoming a professional wrestler runs away with a dead-ender in this lovely modern take on “Tom Sawyer.”

Luce — Octavia Spencer and Naomi Watts star in this tense psychological drama about a teen adopted from war-torn Africa who may not be the good son everyone thinks he is.

One Child Nation — This documentary looks at China’s policy of only allowing one child per parents and how that social experiment has impacted an entire culture.

Overcomers — When a small town’s manufacturing plant closes, budget cuts mean the basketball coach has to take over a cross-country team with only one student in this faith-based drama.

