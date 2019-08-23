The Film Yap Reviews “Ready or Not,” “Angel Has Fallen,” and Other Releases for August 23

Latest News
Posted: / Updated:

Wow… what a list!

It seems there is something for everyone at theaters this weekend. The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd shares “what’s playing!”


Ready or Not — A bride marrying into a wealthy dynasty finds out that her wedding initiation includes a hunt to the death. Knockout scares and drop-dead laughs.

Angel Has Fallen — Gerard Butler returns for a third outing as Secret Service super-agent Mike Banning, who is accused of attempting to assassinate the president (Morgan Freeman).

The Peanut Butter Falcon — A young man with Down Syndrome who dreams of becoming a professional wrestler runs away with a dead-ender in this lovely modern take on “Tom Sawyer.”

Luce — Octavia Spencer and Naomi Watts star in this tense psychological drama about a teen adopted from war-torn Africa who may not be the good son everyone thinks he is.

One Child Nation — This documentary looks at China’s policy of only allowing one child per parents and how that social experiment has impacted an entire culture.

Overcomers — When a small town’s manufacturing plant closes, budget cuts mean the basketball coach has to take over a cross-country team with only one student in this faith-based drama.

For more movie news and reviews, visit www.thefilmyap.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Indy Style Featured Guests:

Take a look inside Indy Style's new studio!