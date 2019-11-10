Warmer today; snow and cold return Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice end to the weekend before our chance for the first accumulating snow of the season with near record breaking cold settles in.

Today:

We’ll start off with a mix of sun and clouds, with clouds gradually increasing through the afternoon. A nice pull from the southwest will bring in some milder conditions across the area, with highs topping out in the middle and upper 50s, very close to the seasonal average.

Tonight:

Mostly quiet conditions under a cloud sky. Wouldn’t rule out a few light rain showers as we approach daybreak. Lows dip to the upper 30s to around 40°

Monday:

Powerhouse cold front pushes through the state, sparking widespread rain showers for the morning, and as temperatures cool throughout the mid/late morning, we’ll see a mix of rain and snow, and eventually a full transition to all snow. Highest impact will be for the afternoon commute, as steady snow will likely be falling, and some accumulation may be occurring, making for some slick/slopping conditions.

Total accumulation of around 1″-2″ – especially for the northern half of central Indiana, and mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Bitter cold wraps in as the snow moves out Monday evening. Overnight lows will fall to the teens, with wind chills hovering close to 0° Tuesday morning.

8 day forecast:

Cold temperatures hang around for the first half of the work week. Our numbers should moderate just a bit for the back half of the week into the weekend, as highs move back to the 40s starting Thursday. Quiet weather is expected for the next several days after Monday.