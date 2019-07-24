Warming into the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday will be another cool night before temperatures and humidity increase.

Wednesday night:

It will be another clear, dry night. If you have outdoor plans tonight, you might want to wear a light jacket. It will also be a very comfortable night to mow your lawn!

Overnight temperatures will be cool again, dropping to a low near 60 degrees.

Thursday:

Sunshine continues throughout the day Thursday. You might notice a slight increase in temperatures and humidity throughout the day. It will warm to the mid 80s by afternoon.

Friday:

It will continue to warm on Friday. Temperatures Friday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will continue to increase, but will not feel extremely muggy like last week. Enjoy a great summer day!

8 day forecast:

The weekend will be sunny and warm, as temperatures increase to near 90 degrees. Humidity will continue to increase slightly over the weekend. Starting Monday, the sunshine ends as rain and storms return. These isolated showers will continue into Tuesday.