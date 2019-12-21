Warming trend on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our snow pack won’t last too much longer, as milder temperatures move in over the next several days.

Today:

Quiet weather to kick off the weekend. The few clouds we have this morning should quickly move out before lunchtime, leaving us mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Highs finish up in the lower to middle 40s.

Tonight:

Quiet conditions and not as chilly across the board. A few clouds work in a system to our south is just close enough to bring a thin cloud deck to the area overnight. Lows fall to the lower 30s.

Sunday:

Another great day on tap. A few clouds in the morning work out, making way for sunshine the rest of the afternoon. Highs top out in the middle 40s.

8 day forecast:

Milder temperature with quiet conditions will be the theme for this upcoming holiday week. Highs should flirt with 50° starting Monday and lasting through the holiday, Wednesday. Next system of interest arrives late Friday into Saturday, bringing scattered rain showers to the area.